FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile December factory output beats expectations, up 3.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile December factory output beats expectations, up 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout, comments from statistics agency)

SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 3.1 percent in December from a year earlier due to increased output of metals, chemicals, and food and beverages, government data showed on Thursday.

The increase exceeded forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent decrease.

However, for all of 2014 factory output accumulated a 0.9 percent decrease compared to the prior year, as the top copper exporter’s economy slowed on the back of cooling investment and domestic consumption.

Retail sales, a barometer of consumption, gained 1.9 percent in December versus a year earlier and for the full year 2014 grew at a five-year low of 2.4 percent versus 2013.

“The deterioration of retail sales comes in a context of worsening consumer sentiment throughout the year,” the INE statistics agency said, adding that though the labor market lost strength in 2014 it has recovered somewhat in recent months. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.