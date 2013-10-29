FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile manufacturing slides as real estate sector cools
#Intel
October 29, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Chile manufacturing slides as real estate sector cools

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing output undershot market expectations for the second month running due to a slide in the production of iron and steel products used in construction, reinforcing views that the economy of the top copper exporter is slowing.

Factory output fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in September, the INE government statistics agency said on Tuesday, weaker than a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.5 percent rise.

That was mainly due to a fall in the production of grids, fences and other iron and steel products used in construction. Strong demand from the real estate sector in 2012 gave a high base of comparison, the INE said.

A 2.0 percent slide in August was due to similar reasons.

The INE said the figure in September was also affected by a fall in the production of ferromolybdenum, used in steel making, due to lower demand from China, and in glass fiber products used internally in the mining industry.

Meanwhile, retail sales - one of the motors of the Chilean economy in recent years - rose 7.0 percent in September from a year ago, the lowest annual rise so far in 2013.

Chile’s economy has been losing steam as a weakening global economy has taken its toll. The central bank expects growth of between 4 and 4.5 percent this year, compared with 5.6 percent in 2012.

The bank, which had employed a wait-and-see stance on monetary policy as consumer sales held up, surprised the market with a cut in the key benchmark interest rate earlier this month.

The bank cited slower world growth, lower trade terms, and a likely fall in domestic demand as contributing to its decision to cut Interest rates to 4.75 percent from 5.0 percent.

The cut is seen as the start of a monetary easing cycle, although a change in the stance may be unlikely in November, which coincides with a presidential election.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing fell 12.1 percent in September against August, similar to the same month a year ago.

Key copper production rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in September.

To see the INE report, please click here:

here

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

