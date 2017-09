SANTIAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - World no.1 copper miner Codelco halted operations Tuesday at its key Chuquicamata mine as a week-long contract workers’ strike intensified, chief executive Nelson Pizarro said.

The contract workers had blocked access roads to the project, he said. Chuquicamata produced 340,400 tonnes of copper in 2014. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)