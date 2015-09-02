FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport lays off 650, slows operations at Chile's El Abra mine
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Freeport lays off 650, slows operations at Chile's El Abra mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Arizona-based mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Wednesday it was dismissing some 650 workers at its El Abra copper mine in Chile and partially suspending operations at the complex until mid-September as it cuts mining rates in half.

Last week, Freeport, which owns a 51 percent stake in the mine in northern Chile, became one of the first big global miners to announce it was slashing production because of slumping copper prices.

The company said it suspended mining, crushing and stacking operations at El Abra on Tuesday and expects to resume them in mid-September. Operations at the mine’s solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) plants will not be affected during the transition period, the company said.

“Implementing this reduction in the operating rate at El Abra reduces operating costs and near-term capital requirements, and provides a longer mine life for its existing Sulfolix ore reserves with a better opportunity to sell its copper production into an anticipated improved copper market in the future,” Freeport said in a statement.

Earlier this week, a Chilean union that represents copper mine workers rejected the drastic job cuts and said it was considering action. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.