FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile regulator shuts down Kinross mine water installation
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2016 / 4:58 PM / a year ago

Chile regulator shuts down Kinross mine water installation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - The Chilean government has shut down the water system attached to the Maricunga mine operated by Canadian company Kinross Gold, citing environmental damages, the SMA regulator said in a statement.

Maricunga produces 230,000 ounces to 250,000 ounces (6,520 to 7,090 kg) of gold per year. The regulator said on Friday that the company may no longer take water from wells in the Pantanillo area, near the mine, due to environmental harm caused by the operation.

The SMA said the mine cannot operate without access to the wells.

Local newspaper El Mercurio on Sunday quoted the company as saying that environmental damage in the area had been caused by drought rather than extraction operations. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.