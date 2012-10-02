FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile deputy Mining minister resigns after lithium debacle
October 2, 2012

Chile deputy Mining minister resigns after lithium debacle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s deputy mining minister Pablo Wagner resigned on Tuesday, a day after the lithium concession tender he led was revoked in a messy setback.

It was not immediately clear who would replace him, though mining policy in the world’s leading copper producer Chile is not seen changing as a consequence.

The ministry on Monday invalidated a decision allowing local firm and world No.1 lithium producer SQM to develop a new lithium concession after a rival bidder challenged the terms of the deal.

Part of public opinion, unions and the opposition in Chile had decried the tender, accusing the government of surrendering a valuable resource to private hands.

Critics had also blasted the ministry for awarding the concession to SQM, whose chairman is ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet’s former son-in-law and whose chief operating officer is the brother of Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac.

The minister did not participate in the development of the lithium contracts to avoid a conflict of interest, however.

