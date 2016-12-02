FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Nov central bank decision unanimous, but eyes on dropping inflation
December 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

Chile Nov central bank decision unanimous, but eyes on dropping inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank considered cutting its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points in November, but in the end the board unanimously decided to leave the rate on hold at 3.5 percent, minutes from its monthly meeting showed on Friday.

All central bank governors emphasized a "new surprise" in inflation figures, with one governor saying that available projections confirmed October's inflation figures were not a "one-off" event, according to the minutes. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

