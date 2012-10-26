FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Chile sells $1.5 bln notes in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Republic of Chile sold $1.5 billion
of notes in two parts, market sources said.
    HSBC, J.P Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER:

TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 2.25 PCT    MATURITY    10/30/2022  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.858   FIRST PAY    4/30/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 2.379 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/30/2012  
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/30/2042  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.398   FIRST PAY    4/30/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 3.714 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/30/2012  
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

