SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.

The investigation is looking into whether leftist politician Marco Enriquez-Ominami potentially broke tax, donation and electoral subsidy laws when OAS allegedly loaned him a private jet for his failed 2013 presidential bid, daily newspaper La Tercera reported.

OAS is among 31 Brazilian engineering and construction groups accused of rigging state contracts in the "Car Wash" case, Brazil's biggest corruption scandal yet known.

Brazilian magazine Veja reported in late January that OAS also helped finance President Michelle Bachelet's campaign.

Chile's government denied the accusations against Bachelet's campaign.

Government spokeswoman Paula Narvaez denied the accusations against Bachelet's campaign, saying on Feb. 1 that the financing was correctly logged with the country's electoral service

"All the information is clear and transparent and so we reject any attempt to muddy the campaign and tie it to completely speculative information." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)