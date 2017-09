SANTIAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chile’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a freeze on Barrick Gold Corp’s suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine but stopped short of ordering a re-examination of the project’s environmental permit.

A group of indigenous Chileans had asked the top court to revoke Barrick’s license, arguing environmental harm at the complex, which straddles the Chilean and Argentine border, warranted a re-evaluation of the project.