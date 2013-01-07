FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

All of Chile's pension funds grew in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - All of Chile’s pensions funds gained last year as returns on investments in local and global stocks boosted funds in December, the country’s pension regulator said on Monday.

Chile’s six private pension fund administrators manage five types of funds with varying levels of risk.

Real returns on “A” and “B” funds, seen as the riskiest in the system, rose 6.06 percent and 4.88 percent, respectively, last year.

The “C” fund, which is the largest in terms of assets and considered to have an intermediate degree of risk, reported a 4.61 percent increase in 2012.

Fund “D,” seen as conservative, notched a 3.81 percent gain, while fund “E,” considered the least risky in the market, grew 3.15 percent.

The value of Chile’s pension funds grew 10.2 percent last year compared with 2011 to 77.541 trillion pesos ($162.02 billion).

Chile’s benchmark stock index, the blue-chip IPSA gained about 2.9 percent in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
