FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Chile cenbank says nowhere close to currency market intervention
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Chile cenbank says nowhere close to currency market intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In 3rd paragraph, corrects to say Chile’s peso posted the seventh biggest drop versus the greenback in 2014, not the second biggest)

SANTIAGO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Though Chile’s peso has depreciated over 14 percent versus the U.S. dollar this year, among the steepest declines in emerging markets, the central bank has no plans to intervene in the foreign exchange market, the bank’s chief said on Thursday.

“We have a floating exchange rate policy and as such it isn’t part of the central bank’s normal policy to intervene in the currency market and the truth is that we’re not even close to thinking about doing it,” central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara said.

Among the world’s 36 most-traded currencies, Chile’s peso has posted the seventh biggest drop versus the greenback in 2014, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.