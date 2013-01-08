Chile worried about peso strength, to meet with cbank-FinMin

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile is worried about the peso’s strength and its effect on exports in the commodities-dependent country, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, adding he was to meet with the central bank this week to analyze the currency’s appreciation.

The peso, which has been boosted by Chile’s robust economic growth and healthy prices for top export copper, ranked among the strongest foreign currency performers against the U.S. dollar among 152 currencies tracked by Reuters in 2012.

Chile’s peso was trading around 470 pesos per dollar in morning Tuesday trade.