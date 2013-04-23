FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile officials "calmer" as peso nears 480/dollar-finance minister
April 23, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Chile officials "calmer" as peso nears 480/dollar-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - Chilean authorities are “calmer” with an the exchange rate nearing 480 pesos per U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, as the peso currency retreats from the year-and-a-half highs it reached earlier this month.

The peso in early April had climbed to levels that had triggered a central bank currency intervention in early 2011 to stem its strength, but has since given up those gains in large part as prices for top export copper have tumbled.

The Chilean peso traded 0.1 percent stronger to bid 477.00 per dollar in midday trade on Tuesday.

