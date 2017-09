SANTIAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso currency zipped past the 700 per U.S. dollar level Monday morning, to a new 12-year low, pressured by tumbling prices for copper, the South American nation’s top export.

At 08:48 local time (11:48 GMT) the peso was trading at 707.50 per dollar, weakening around 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Froilan Romero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)