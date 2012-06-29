Chile peso jumps 1.68 pct on EU deal, biggest gain in 7 mths

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso on Friday posted its biggest daily percentage gain since November 30 against the U.S. dollar after euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into ailing banks from next year and intervene in bond markets to support troubled member states.

The peso ended a preliminary 1.68 percent stronger against the dollar, boosted by surging prices for top export copper, which were recently 4.77 percent higher at a one-month high on the back of the European leaders’ agreement.