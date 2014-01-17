Chile peso falls sharply, hits three year low

SANTIAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell sharply on Friday, hitting a three and half year low against the dollar after the top copper exporter’s central bank hinted at further monetary policy loosening.

The peso closed down 1.22 percent at 539.40/539.70 to the dollar, its lowest level since July 2010.

On Thursday evening Chile’s central bank held the key interest rate at 4.5 percent, as it did last month but following cuts in October and November. The bank suggested that it could increase stimulus in coming months in a bid to lift easing economic growth.