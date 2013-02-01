FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Chile pension fund Provida tumble after MetLife buy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Shares of Chile pension fund Provida tumble after MetLife buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Chilean pension company AFP Provida were down 6.34 percent on Friday morning after MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it has agreed with BBVA to buy it for about $2 billion.

“The market expected a higher purchase price. It had been internalized since the takeover bid for Cuprum was announced ... that Provida would be valued at similar multiples. And now (shares) are falling and nearing closer to the price MetLife is ultimately going to pay,” said Rodrigo Andaur, head of research at FIT Research in Santiago.

Principal Financial Group agreed in October to buy Chilean pension company AFP Cuprum for about $1.51 billion to expand in emerging markets.

Chile’s private pension fund system has attracted investor attention due to high returns and robust local economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.