Antofagasta says to progressively restart Chile's Los Pelambres ops
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 2 years ago

Antofagasta says to progressively restart Chile's Los Pelambres ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc said it is inspecting the installations of its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine and expects to progressively restart operations in the coming hours after a strong quake Wednesday night in central Chile forced it to suspend activities.

Antofagasta said that its port infrastructure in the coastal city of Los Vilos was not damaged by the quake and ensuing tsunami waves and that Los Pelambres’ tailings dam was also undamaged.

The company reiterated that none of its workers was injured in the natural disaster. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
