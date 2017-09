SANTIAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s state oil company ENAP said on Thursday its Aconcagua oil refinery, located in the coastal town of Concon, was operating normally and its installation had suffered no damages after a strong earthquake and tsunami the prior night.

ENAP said fuel stocks were located in a safe location and were at normal levels, underscoring there was no risk of a fuel shortage. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)