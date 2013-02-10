FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake shakes Chile's central region, no injuries
#Basic Materials
February 10, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Quake shakes Chile's central region, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A 5.7 magnitude quake shook Chile’s central region on Sunday, causing buildings to sway in the capital of Santiago, but Chile’s Navy quickly downplayed the possibility of a tsunami.

The quake struck 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Valparaiso at a depth of 21.8 miles (35 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Chilean emergency office said the quake had not caused any injuries.

Chile is quake-prone, and south-central Chile was ravaged by a powerful quake and ensuing tsunamis in early 2010. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
