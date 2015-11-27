FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Chile coast, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 27, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Chile coast, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds no damage reported from Codelco spokesman)

SANTIAGO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the northern coast of Chile on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, although there were no initial reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake’s epicenter was located 18 miles (29 kilometers) below the seabed, 82 miles (132 km) southwest of Antofagasta.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Local emergency services said the tremor was felt strongly in the northern Atacama desert, and they were assessing whether it had caused any damage. The navy said it was not issuing a tsunami alert.

A spokesman for Chilean state copper producer Codelco said there were no reports of any damage at its mines in the area.

Chile, located on the so-called Pacific ring of fire, is prone to earthquakes and has strict building codes that limit damage when they occur. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Rosalba O‘Brien and Gram Slattery in Santiago; Editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.