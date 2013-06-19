FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.7 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported
June 19, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.7 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds magnitude, quake details)

SANTIAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the central Chilean region of Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, causing buildings to sway in the nearby capital of Santiago but no reports of damage.

The quake struck 68 miles (110 km) north-northeast of Santiago at a depth of 62 miles (100 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. It hit close to the border with Argentina’s Mendoza region.

Chile’s ONEMI emergency office originally qualified the quake as ‘minor,’ but said later it was ‘moderate.’

Most of Chile’s huge copper mines are in the north of the country. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
