Magnitude 6.4 quake hits off Chilean coast - USGS

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 61 miles (98 km) southwest of Coquimbo, an area often shaken by earthquakes, was 20.5 miles (33 km) below the seabed. It struck at 9:33 p.m. (0033 GMT).

Chile, located on the earthquake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire, is the site of the largest earthquake ever recorded, a massive magnitude 9.5 in 1960 that caused a huge tsunami in Japan. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)