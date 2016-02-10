FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits off Chilean coast - USGS
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits off Chilean coast - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 61 miles (98 km) southwest of Coquimbo, an area often shaken by earthquakes, was 20.5 miles (33 km) below the seabed. It struck at 9:33 p.m. (0033 GMT).

Chile, located on the earthquake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire, is the site of the largest earthquake ever recorded, a massive magnitude 9.5 in 1960 that caused a huge tsunami in Japan. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.