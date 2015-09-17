Chile raises quake death toll to eight

SANTIAGO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean government raised the death toll to eight on Thursday after a magnitude 8.3 earthquake that struck in the Pacific Ocean off the country on Wednesday.

The government had previously said five people had been killed.

Interior Minister Jorge Burgos told a news conference that the port of Coquimbo had suffered severe damage. He said it was the largest quake in the world this year.

Early on Thursday, Chile lifted its tsunami warning.

Earlier, more than a million people were evacuated from their homes after powerful waves slammed into coastal towns following the quake. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing by Frances Kerry)