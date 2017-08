WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near Talca in Chile on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 41 miles (66 km) from the city at a depth of 72.1 miles (116 km), the USGS said. (Reporting by Alistair Bell in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)