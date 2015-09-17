FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teck says 'no obvious damage' at Andacollo copper mine after Chile quake
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Teck says 'no obvious damage' at Andacollo copper mine after Chile quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd said it is still reviewing the impact on its Carmen de Andacollo open-pit copper mine from a powerful earthquake that rocked Chile late on Wednesday, but said there was “no obvious damage”.

In an email to Reuters, a spokesman said power to the site had been interrupted and non-essential staff had been sent home.

“There is no obvious damage and we are reviewing the full operation for any potential effect,” he said.

All employees at the operation were accounted for and there were no injuries. Its Quebrada Blanca operation was not affected. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.