Chile lifts tsunami warning for whole country - government
September 17, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Chile lifts tsunami warning for whole country - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chile lifted the tsunami warning early on Thursday it had put in place after Wednesday’s major earthquake, the government said.

“The tsunami warning is lifted for all national territory,” the government’s National Emergency Office said in a tweet.

More than a million people were evacuated from their homes after the magnitude 8.3 quake struck in the Pacific Ocean off Chile, slamming powerful waves into coastal towns and killing at least five people. (Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

