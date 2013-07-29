FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile Quinenco shareholders OK $684 mln capital increase
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile Quinenco shareholders OK $684 mln capital increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chilean holding group Quinenco on Monday approved a capital increase of 350 billion pesos ($684.3 million) to help expand its businesses, which range from bottlers to shippers.

Quinenco, controlled by the wealthy Luksic family, has about $57 billion in consolidated assets, including stakes in bank Banco de Chile, brewer and bottler CCU, metals group Madeco and shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores.

Most of the capital increase will go to Vapores and CCU, Quinenco Vice Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic said, “but we also have investments outside that we have to continue supporting.”

Heineken and Quinenco will only subscribe to a third of jointly held CCU’s estimated $680 million planned capital increase, the companies said in a filing in late June.

Shareholders of Vapores in late April approved plans for a $500 million capital increase to boost the company’s float, repay debt and push forward development plans.

The Luksic family also owns a controlling stake in London-listed miner Antofagasta Minerals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.