UPDATE 1-Chile Quinenco shareholders OK $684 mln capital increase

SANTIAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chilean holding group Quinenco on Monday approved a capital increase of 350 billion pesos ($684.3 million) to help expand its businesses, which range from bottlers to shippers.

Quinenco, controlled by the wealthy Luksic family, has about $57 billion in consolidated assets, including stakes in bank Banco de Chile, brewer and bottler CCU, metals group Madeco and shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores.

Most of the capital increase will go to Vapores and CCU, Quinenco Vice Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic said, “but we also have investments outside that we have to continue supporting.”

Heineken and Quinenco will only subscribe to a third of jointly held CCU’s estimated $680 million planned capital increase, the companies said in a filing in late June.

Shareholders of Vapores in late April approved plans for a $500 million capital increase to boost the company’s float, repay debt and push forward development plans.

The Luksic family also owns a controlling stake in London-listed miner Antofagasta Minerals.