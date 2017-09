SANTIAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Chilean holding group Quinenco will seek shareholder approval for a roughly $700 million capital hike destined to fund new investments, the company controlled by the wealthy Luksic family said on Thursday night.

Quinenco has around $57 billion in consolidated assets, including stakes in bank Banco de Chile, brewer and bottler CCU and metals group Madeco, according to the company’s web site.