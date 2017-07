SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, as widely expected, and said it maintained a neutral bias.

The bank had said earlier this year that future rate cuts were unlikely before year-end, but unusually strong deflation in June has caused some analysts and traders to expect easing in the medium term. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by G Crosse)