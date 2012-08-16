Chile central bank seen holding key interest rate at 5 percent

* Rate seen held on Thursday for 7th straight month * Rate cut seen delayed as CPI eases, local growth firm * World No. 1 copper producer slowing on global woes * Cenbank chief Vergara calls for prudent policy response By Alexandra Ulmer SANTIAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 5 percent for a seventh straight month later on Thursday when policymakers meet, weighing the festering euro zone crisis against solid domestic growth. The easing local inflation enjoyed by one of Latin America's most business-friendly countries will be another factor considered by the policy committee at its monthly meeting. A decision on rates is expected at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT). Analysts polled by the central bank last week expect the benchmark rate to be at 5 percent in 11, 17 and 23 months from now, marking a turnaround from previous forecasts of a looming rate cut. The bank's earlier, separate fortnightly poll of traders shows they expect the bank to cut the rate to a median 4.75 percent within six months. "We expect the central bank to remain on hold in the very near term. Keeping the policy rate unchanged at 5.0% is justified given that the current level is within the neutral range and the economy is operating with a closed output gap and with inflation anchored at around the target," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. "This 'sweet spot' macro picture gives the (bank) time and flexibility to wait to accumulate more evidence with regard to the evolution of the external backdrop and its impact on the Chilean economy." But as Chile's small, export-dependent economy braces for the fallout from the euro zone's sluggish economic growth and a cooling in top trade partner China, some in the market still expect a rate cut in coming months. World no.1 copper producer Chile "has room" to maneuver in both monetary and fiscal policy as the economy slows, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said earlier this month. Chilean consumer prices were unchanged in July and annual inflation in the 12 months to July was 2.5 percent, approaching the floor of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance rage. Economic activity and domestic demand growth continue to gradually recede and Chile slipped into a trade deficit in July as copper export revenues fell. "We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the year," central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said earlier this month. "We have two forces. On the one hand: a strong, dynamic domestic economy and a pretty tight labor market; but on the other we have a risky external scenario." "While the economic scenario remains between two forces, monetary policy should be very prudent. Acting hastily will only reduce the capacity to act." Some central banks in Latin America have started to cut rates to spur their economies. Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates in eight straight meetings to a record-low 8 percent in an effort to stimulate the country's faltering economy. Colombia's central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate last month for the first time in over two years in a move to shield Latin America's No. 4 economy from global economic weakness. But Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month last week as expected. Chile's central bank board, composed of five members, is scheduled to release its monthly monetary policy statement and interest rate decision at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) following the close of local financial markets.