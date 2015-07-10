FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's president says reform drive to be curtailed as revenue shrinks
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's president says reform drive to be curtailed as revenue shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet on Friday scaled back expectations for her ambitious reform drive, saying her government will have to prioritize some policy decisions as an economic slowdown has eaten into fiscal resources.

Bachelet came into office for a second non-consecutive term in March 2014 promising a raft of social reforms, such as comprehensive changes to the education system, overhauling the tax system and upending the nation’s constitution, which was put in place during Chile’s 1973-1990 dictatorship.

“We know that we’re not going to have all the resources initially forecast to move forward with our program and to process new social demands,” said Bachelet, adding her government would prioritize certain reforms and “gradually” move forward on them.

A softer-than-expected economic recovery, which prompted the government on Monday to cut its forecast for 2015 economic growth to 2.5 percent from 3.6 percent, is squeezing government revenue.

Despite staunch opposition, Congress has put into law Bachelet’s tax changes, the first leg of the education reform, modifications to the electoral system, and civil unions for same-sex couples.

Bachelet’s approval rating fell to a record low in June after a month of political shakeups and protests, dropping to 27 percent, according to pollster GfK Adimark.

That could make pushing through a labor reform bill, additional changes to education, and an easing of abortion laws even more of an uphill battle.

“Prioritizing the program is not just about resources; it’s also about management. The government’s capabilities are limited in this regard, as are the capabilities of the political system to process reforms,” said Bachelet. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.