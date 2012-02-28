Chile Ripley board OKs bond issues for up to $188 mln

SANTIAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Ripley Corp’s board has approved up to the equivalent of around $188 million dollars in peso-denominated inflation-indexed bond issues, the company said in a statement to the Chilean market regulator on Tuesday.

Ripley said the issue would be made through either two newly registered 10- and 30-year peso-denominated inflation-indexed bonds or by reopening a previous bond issue. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila and Alexandra Ulmer and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernard Orr)