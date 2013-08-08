FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders of Chile SMU approve $600 mln capital hike
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 10:48 PM / 4 years ago

Shareholders of Chile SMU approve $600 mln capital hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of financially-troubled Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc, one of the country’s largest supermarket chains, approved $600 million in equity financing on Thursday.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the company’s finances, in particular to “reduce short-term debt and make solvent the investment needs in fixed income,” SMU said in a statement.

Earlier this week, SMU said it is looking to sell home-improvement chain Construmart, distributor Dipac, and Peruvian grocery chain Mayorsa to raise cash after an accounting error led it to breach debt covenants.

The company, which is unlisted and controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, has also put its 40 percent stake in supermarket chain Monserrat on the selling block. In all, it wants to raise an additional $300 million to $400 million with its asset sales.

“With the approval of this capital increase and with the implementation of the (cost reduction and asset sale) plans, the company will be able to greatly reduce its debt and be better equipped to face organic growth over the coming three years,” SMU added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.