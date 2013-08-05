FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chilean retailer SMU seeks to strengthen finances by divesting
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Chilean retailer SMU seeks to strengthen finances by divesting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc, one of the country’s largest supermarket chains, is looking to sell some businesses to raise cash after an accounting error led it to breach debt covenants.

SMU, which is unlisted and controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, said in a statement on Monday that it was looking to sell home-improvement chain Construmart, distributor Dipac, and Peruvian grocery chain Mayorsa.

The company, which has also put its 40 percent stake in supermarket chain Monserrat on the block, wants to raise between $300 million and $400 million.

Last month, SMU said reporting errors had led it to be in violation of some bond covenants and that it planned to raise up to $500 million in a capital increase. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.