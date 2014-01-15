FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile copper output to top 6 million tonnes this year -SONAMI group
January 15, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Chile copper output to top 6 million tonnes this year -SONAMI group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s copper output is seen rising to top 6 million tonnes this year, boosted by higher production at privately held mines, the influential SONAMI mining association said on Wednesday.

The world’s top copper producer mined roughly 5.77 million tonnes of the metal last year, SONAMI estimated.

Recoveries at the massive Escondida mine, run by global miner BHP Billiton, and the Collahuasi mine, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata Plc and Anglo American Plc, have boosted Chile’s mining industry in the past months.

