Chile hires banks for possible sovereign bond sale -IFR
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Chile hires banks for possible sovereign bond sale -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chile, Latin America’s highest-rated sovereign, has hired Citigroup, HSBC and Santander banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a possible bond sale, IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported on Friday.

The possible sovereign bond issue, which would be Chile’s first since 2012, comes as government spending is set to rise nearly 10 percent next year in a bid to boost investment in education and healthcare and counteract a slowing economy.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
