Chile's SQM says placed $300 mln bond in international markets

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM placed a $300 million, 10-year unsecured bond on international markets on Wednesday, to refinance long-term debt and finance general corporate objectives.

SQM said in a filing with the local securities regulator that the bond will carry a 3.625 percent interest rate.

In December, SQM said it would invest around $500 million in 2013 to boost its output capacity, a figure similar to what it has invested annually since 2011.