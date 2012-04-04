FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile SQM sets $70 mln local bond, 3.92 pct yield
April 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Chile SQM sets $70 mln local bond, 3.92 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) on Wednesday placed an around $70 million peso-denominated, inflation-indexed 21-year bond at a 3.92 percent yield on the local market, with proceeds destined to refinance debt and fund investments.

The world’s top lithium and iodine producer SQM will issue another bond later on Wednesday, the Santiago Stock Exchange said.

The firm’s 2011 net profit clocked a 42.8 percent jump to $545.8 million from 2010.

Shares in SQM were trading 0.66 percent lower on Wednesday morning, broadly on par with a 0.75 percent fall in Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index.

