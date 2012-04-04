FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile SQM places $117 mln in local bonds
April 4, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile SQM places $117 mln in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) on Wednesday placed two peso-denominated, inflation-indexed bond lines for a total of around $117 million on the local market, with proceeds destined to refinance debt and fund investments.

The world’s top lithium and iodine producer SQM first placed a 21-year $70 million bond at a 3.92 percent yield and later placed a 5-year $47 million bond at a 3.54 percent yield.

The firm’s 2011 net profit clocked a 42.8 percent jump to $545.8 million from 2010.

Shares in SQM were trading 0.87 percent lower on Wednesday following the bond placement, broadly on par with a 0.62 percent fall in Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index.

