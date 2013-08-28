FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile fertilizer company SQM posts 2nd qtr profit tumble, cuts capex
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Chile fertilizer company SQM posts 2nd qtr profit tumble, cuts capex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - SQM , the Chilean fertilizer, iodine and lithium producer, reported sharply lower quarterly profit on weakness in many of its operations, and said it was scaling back 2013 capital expenditures.

SQM’s second-quarter net profit slid 44.1 percent from a year ago to $107.4 million, the company said late Tuesday night.

SQM, which had under 3 percent of global potassium chloride sales in 2012, is bracing for lower prices for the key crop nutrient after the dismantling of one of the world’s two big potash cartels.

The $20-billion global potash market was rocked in July, when Russia’s Uralkali quit the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), a move that could cut the global potash price to below $300 per tonne in the second half of 2013.

Since the announcement, SQM’s shares have shed about 30 percent.

SQM said it was reducing planned capital expenditures for this year to roughly $400 million from a previous $500 million estimate. The company added that it anticipated 2014 spending would be “significantly below” this year’s level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.