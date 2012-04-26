FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile SQM sees 2012 investment near $550 mln
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile SQM sees 2012 investment near $550 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fertilizer producer aims to expand projects, keep output

* 2012 sales seen at $2.4 bln to $2.5 bln - CEO (Adds 2013 projections, sales forecasts, share movement)

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) said on Thursday it planned to invest around $550 million this year on expansion projects and to maintain output levels at some properties.

The world’s top lithium and iodine producer sees 2012 sales between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2011, CEO Patricio Contesse told Reuters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

Investment this year and next is seen close to $550 million, Contesse added. The company’s annual report presented to shareholders put 2012 investment at $500 million.

The company said it aims to increase capacity and returns on its projects in Chile’s mineral-rich north, including expanding productive capacity at its iodine and nitrate properties and continuing to increase potassium production.

Net profit at SQM in 2011 jumped 42.8 percent to $545.8 million from 2010, the company said last month.

Shares in SQM were 0.4 percent stronger in midday Thursday trade, outperforming a 0.6 percent fall on the wider Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dale Hudson)

