SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) for the second quarter, as released in a statement on Tuesday. (In millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). Apr-June 2012 Apr-June 2011 Net profit 192.208 132.221 Revenue 683.330 551.665 EPS (dollars) 0.73 0.50