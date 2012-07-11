STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks up, lifted by SQM buy recommendation

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended mildly higher as a “buy” recommendation for fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) lifted its share price, and as other select shares rose.

The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.29 percent higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s buy recommendation on SQM

helped pushed its shares 1.64 percent higher.

Also, industrial conglomerate Copec increased 1.38 percent, and newly created regional carrier LATAM Airlines

climbed 0.49 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange’s website.