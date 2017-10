Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.39 percent higher on Friday, after Chinese data eased fears of a potential hard landing for the world’s No. 2 economy and Chile’s top trade partner.

Integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap SA increased 1.33 percent, department store Falabella rose 0.57 percent and power producer Endesa gained 0.94 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange’s website.