STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks drop on Spain fears

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.19 percent lower, in line with declining major overseas markets, as investors fretted over Spain’s heavily indebted Valencia region asking for financial aid.

Local market participants also focused on Chilean service holding company Inversiones La Construccion’s $468 million initial public offering, the largest in the Santiago Stock Exchange’s history, analysts said.

Among decliners, shipper Vapores dropped 2.58 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.54 percent, and regional carrier LATAM Airlines decreased 1.31 percent.