FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks drop on Spain fears
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks drop on Spain fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.19 percent lower, in line with declining major overseas markets, as investors fretted over Spain’s heavily indebted Valencia region asking for financial aid.

Local market participants also focused on Chilean service holding company Inversiones La Construccion’s $468 million initial public offering, the largest in the Santiago Stock Exchange’s history, analysts said.

Among decliners, shipper Vapores dropped 2.58 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.54 percent, and regional carrier LATAM Airlines decreased 1.31 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.