Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 1.06 percent lower, in line with global equity markets, as reports that more regions in Spain may need financial aid fueled fears that the country may need a bailout.

Regional carrier LATAM Airlines dropped 1.48 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.92 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec decreased 1.62 percent, according to data on the Santiago Stock Exchange’s website.