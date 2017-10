Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at its lowest level since the beginning of the year, as investors are expecting local companies to continue reporting weak quarterly results.

The IPSA closed a preliminary 1.38 percent lower , with regional carrier LATAM Airlines dropping 2.55 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud lo sin g 1.61 pe rcent, and industrial conglomerate Copec decreasing 1.85 percent.