Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index preliminarily ended 1.92 percent higher, on news U.S. employers increased hiring in July by the most in five months and on revived optimism that Europe was closer to action on its debt crisis.

The IPSA posted its largest daily gain in eight months as industrial conglomerate Copec surged 3.93 percent and regional energy company Enersis jumped 4.04 percent.